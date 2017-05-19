PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Position Lowered by Century Capital Management LLC
Century Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PFSweb, Inc. by 64.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,160 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 203,520 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC