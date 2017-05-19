PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Insider Christoph...

PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Insider Christopher Travis Hess Sells 3,908 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. insider Christopher Travis Hess sold 3,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $27,356.00.

Chicago, IL

