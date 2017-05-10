Peter McNitt Joins Hub Group's Board ...

Peter McNitt Joins Hub Group's Board of Directors

Hub Group Inc . , one of the largest multi-modal solutions providers in North America, announced today that Peter McNitt, Vice Chair of BMO Harris Bank, has been elected as an independent director to Hub Group's board of directors.

