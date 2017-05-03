Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Buys 350 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated
Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.
