Morning Buzz: TransDigm Group Incorpo...

Morning Buzz: TransDigm Group Incorporated

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Leicester

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a large market cap stock with a market cap of 12.82 B. It is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and sector Industrial Goods, with a current P/E of 26.54, a forward P/E of 17.72 and EPS of 9.15. At a stock price of 242.81 it has a dividend yield of *TBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC