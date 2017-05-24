Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Holds Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd continued to hold its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the transportation company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
