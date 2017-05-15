It's not just big firms that will gain from China's trade strategy

All is not lost for Hong Kong's SMEs in the big league of Beijing's global trade strategy, as long as they find their niche and make the right investments Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises are hardly the typical players that might be expected to benefit from Beijing's "Belt and Road Initiative" where mega infrastructure investments are likely to dominate. But local merchandise trading executives say they too can play a part.

