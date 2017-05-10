ITS Logistics welcomes Greg Sanders a...

ITS Logistics welcomes Greg Sanders as new CEO

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

ITS Logistics announced that Greg Sanders has been appointed CEO and member of the board of directors, effective immediately. Sanders previously held the position of chief commercial officer and will be replacing Jeff Lynch, current CEO and founder of ITS Logistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC