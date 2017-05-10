ITS Logistics welcomes Greg Sanders as new CEO
ITS Logistics announced that Greg Sanders has been appointed CEO and member of the board of directors, effective immediately. Sanders previously held the position of chief commercial officer and will be replacing Jeff Lynch, current CEO and founder of ITS Logistics.
Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
