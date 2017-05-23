Insider Buying: Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Director Acquires 1,333,035 Shares of Stock
Gastar Exploration Inc Director Ares Management Llc purchased 1,333,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,546,320.60.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
