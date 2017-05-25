Hub Group to buy Estenson Logistics f...

Hub Group to buy Estenson Logistics for $306M

HUBG says the deal brings more than 1,200 power units - expanding its trucking operation to more than 3,800 power units - and 5,000 trailers operating at ~120 customer locations, and forecasts more than $100M in cross-selling opportunities over the next five years.

