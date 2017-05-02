Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Position Increased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Hub Group Inc by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC