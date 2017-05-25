Hub Group Announces the Acquisition of Estenson Logistics
OAK BROOK, Ill., May 25, 2017 -- Hub Group, Inc. , one of the nation's leading freight transportation management companies, announced today that its subsidiary, Hub Group Trucking, Inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Estenson Logistics, LLC for approximately $306 million . Hub Group expects the Transaction will close on or about July 1, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and required approvals. Following the closing of the Transaction, the business will be named Hub Group Dedicated Services and will operate as part of Hub Group Trucking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC