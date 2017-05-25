Hub Group Announces the Acquisition o...

Hub Group Announces the Acquisition of Estenson Logistics

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 25, 2017 -- Hub Group, Inc. , one of the nation's leading freight transportation management companies, announced today that its subsidiary, Hub Group Trucking, Inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Estenson Logistics, LLC for approximately $306 million .  Hub Group expects the Transaction will close on or about July 1, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and required approvals.  Following the closing of the Transaction, the business will be named Hub Group Dedicated Services and will operate as part of Hub Group Trucking.

