How a logistics firm leverages SD-WAN...

How a logistics firm leverages SD-WAN for competitive advantage

Friday

A gamble on a relatively unknown technology four years ago is paying off for a logistics company, which is using the software to shave millions of dollars off its bandwidth connectivity costs. Today freight forwarding company JAS Global is leveraging a software-defined wide area network to run cloud applications, according to JAS CIO Mark Baker.

