HalioDx : Immunoscore , Immunosign and Halioseek(TM) at ASCO 2017

Meet HalioDx team at booth #15113 to discuss abstracts' content, discover HalioDx products and services and discuss the Just Do IS study for introducing Immunoscore® Colon in clinical centers Marseille, France, May 23, 2017 - HalioDx SAS, an immuno-oncology diagnostic company, announced its participation at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting with several posters presented by its collaborators and partners. HalioDx will also be present in booth #15113 to discuss with attendees its diagnostic products and clinical research services.

