Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Forward Air in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74.

