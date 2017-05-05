DFTZ - " the wheels of change

DFTZ - " the wheels of change

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Movers and shakers: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak shaking hands with Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the launch of the world's first Digital Free Trade Zone. I RECENTLY read a very interesting interview by the managing director of Daimler-Benz who noted that there have always been three constants in life: death, taxes and CHANGE! The concept of "change" is often scary, hard and uncomfortable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,515 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC