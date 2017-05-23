Congressional Support Is Growing For Reviewing TransDigm's Contracting Process

Following Rep. Ro Khanna 's letter to the Department of Defense, dated March 17, urging additional scrutiny on TransDigm Group Incorporated 's contracting process, Height Securities said Congressional support for review may be growing. Meanwhile, analyst Nil Tracy noted that the legislation introduced by Rep. Mac Thornberry , the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, reduces the overall Defense Contract Audit Agency audit burden in terms of the number and expense faced by companies contracting with the DoD.

