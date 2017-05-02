China offers tax incentives for logis...

China offers tax incentives for logistics firms

Read more: Xinhuanet

In a bid to encourage the development of the country's logistics industry, China will offer favorable tax terms to lower the cost of commodity storage for logistics firms, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement released Tuesday. Tax rates on urban land use will be cut by half for logistics facilities that store commodities such as agricultural and mineral products.

