Bamboo Rose Hires Key Execs from Microsoft, Li & Fung to Drive Revenue and Customer Success

Bamboo Rose , provider of the product innovation platform that connects the retail community, today announced the hiring of Jon Baron, president, and Julie Chao, senior vice president of APAC, to execute the company's aggressive growth plans. Baron has nearly 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and customer success, areas for which he will have global responsibility at Bamboo Rose.

