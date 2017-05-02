Bamboo Rose Hires Key Execs from Microsoft, Li & Fung to Drive Revenue and Customer Success
Bamboo Rose , provider of the product innovation platform that connects the retail community, today announced the hiring of Jon Baron, president, and Julie Chao, senior vice president of APAC, to execute the company's aggressive growth plans. Baron has nearly 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and customer success, areas for which he will have global responsibility at Bamboo Rose.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
