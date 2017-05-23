Alibaba to deploy 1 million smart delivery vehicles to improve logistics efficiency

Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba, said it will strengthen the deployment of artificial intelligent technology in its courier network by putting 1 million smart logistics vehicles into the market to cope with exploding delivery volumes in the future - expected to reach 1 billion a day within a decade. The smart logistics vehicles, co-manufactured with other automobile companies including SAIC Motor Corp and Dongfeng Motor Corp, will optimise the delivery route for the couriers based on Cainiao's advanced big data and algorithms, Cainiao Network's president Wan Lin said at a logistics forum in Hangzhou on Monday.

