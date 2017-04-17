US Foods Announces Preliminary First-Quarter Results
US Foods announced that the company expects its net sales to increase by 3.5 percent; this is a three percent premium to average analyst current estimates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be below the 7-10 percent midyear estimate, but preliminary estimates are within the reduced guidance range expected in the first quarter.
