Uganda: 'Oil and Gas Forum Gives Logistics Players Marketing Platform'

More than 800,000 tonnes of equipment is expected to be transported to the Albertine oil region as Uganda seeks to produce first oil by 2020 thus presenting a huge opportunity for the freight and logistics industry. This comes after the launch of the Front End Engineering Design for the crude export pipeline from Hoima to the Port of Tanga in Tanzania and the same for Nwoya and Buliisa exploration areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.