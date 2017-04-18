U Uoeo Uoeu O3 OaU USO2 O O O O O2O 'O U O U O O U O U U O O U...O Oa...

U Uoeo Uoeu O3 OaU USO2 O O O O O2O&c...

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. , and the world's largest express transportation company, was named Express Logistics Company of the Year at the Logistics Middle East Awards 2017. The company was recognized for its global reach and world-class services, enabling customers to access the world quickly and conveniently.

