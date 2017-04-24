U.S. dollar net longs little changed from last week-CFTC, Reuters data
Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were little changed from last week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, from $15.34 billion the previous week.
