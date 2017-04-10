TransDigm reiterated Buy at Deutsche Bank after easy hearing
TransDigm is reiterated with a Buy rating and $305 price target at Deutsche Bank, which believes that last week's hearing by the House Armed Services Committee indicates that Congress will not create greater regulatory oversight to the detriment of TDG's long-term business. The firm believes a hearing last week on the defense contract audit process clearly displayed concerns that the auditing process was becoming unwieldy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Sun
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Sun
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
