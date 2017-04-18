Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles names Simon Walker as Chief Operating Officer
Simon Walker has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Toyota-Lift of Los Angeles , a leader in providing integrated logistics solutions in Los Angeles county. In his new role, Walker will oversee daily operations of the dealership with an emphasis on enhancing customer loyalty, increasing TLA's presence in the logistics industry and growing the overall business in line with Toyota's Vision 2020 strategy.
