Targovax ASA: First quarter 2017 results

Oslo, Norway, 25 April 2017 - Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, today announces its first quarter 2017 results. A meeting for investors, analysts and press will take place in Oslo today at 10:00 CET and a conference call will take place at 14.00 CET .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.