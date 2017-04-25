Targovax ASA: First quarter 2017 results

Targovax ASA: First quarter 2017 results

Oslo, Norway, 25 April 2017 - Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, today announces its first quarter 2017 results. A meeting for investors, analysts and press will take place in Oslo today at 10:00 CET and a conference call will take place at 14.00 CET .

