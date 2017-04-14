Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Like...

Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Effect Forward Air (FWRD) Share Price

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Media coverage about Forward Air has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC