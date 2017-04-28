Seaport Global Securities Comments on...

Seaport Global Securities Comments on Hub Group Inca s Q1 2017 Earnings

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Hub Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC