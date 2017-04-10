Press release distribution, EDGAR fil...

Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

"We are relieved with thi... )--Forward Air Corporation today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Central States Trucking Co. , has entered into an agreement to ac... )--Viad Corp today announced that it will initiate a search for a new independent director with the assistance of a nationally-recognized search firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Sun AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Sun AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC