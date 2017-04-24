PH logistics - needs its reinvention'

PH logistics - needs its reinvention'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

In this Aug. 4, 2016 photo, Amazon.com boxes are shown stacked near a Boeing 767 Amazon Prime Air cargo plane in Seattle. As shoppers demand speed, some online stores have had to expand their businesses from retail to logistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC