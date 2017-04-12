Paragon Software Systems Named Top Lo...

Paragon Software Systems Named Top Logistics IT Provider for 5th Consecutive Year

Paragon Software Systems, Inc. , a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces that the company has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics magazine as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider. Winners of this prestigious award are recognized for their proven ability to optimize logistics, provide supply chain excellence and transform organizations.

