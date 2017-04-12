Paragon Software Systems Named Top Logistics IT Provider for 5th Consecutive Year
Paragon Software Systems, Inc. , a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces that the company has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics magazine as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider. Winners of this prestigious award are recognized for their proven ability to optimize logistics, provide supply chain excellence and transform organizations.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
