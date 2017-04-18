NCSI signs MoU with Oman Global Logistics Group
Muscat: National Centre for Statistical Information signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oman Global Logistics Group The MoU will allow more cooperation between the two organisation to increase statistical information about logistics in Oman. This will also help general population to know about logistics finances, workforce and other relevant activities in the logistics industry.
