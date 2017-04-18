NCSI signs MoU with Oman Global Logis...

NCSI signs MoU with Oman Global Logistics Group

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Times of Oman

Lusaka, Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, arrested, suspicion of treason, charged, Edgar Lungu, Patriotic Front, United Party for National Development, Oman Tribune, Muscat Daily, Times of Oman, Oman Observer, ONA, Al Roya, Google+, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, gmail.com, yahoo.com, rediff.com Muscat: National Centre for Statistical Information signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oman Global Logistics Group The MoU will allow more cooperation between the two organisation to increase statistical information about logistics in Oman. This will also help general population to know about logistics finances, workforce and other relevant activities in the logistics industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,481 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC