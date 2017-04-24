Movers & Shakers: Two new directors appointed at Ipswich-based shipping company MSC Uk
MSC UK's board of directors, from left, Jonathan Burke, operations director, Dan Everitt, managing director, Michael Collins, commercial director, and Anne Gordon, finance director Jonathan has worked for leading international transport companies during his 20-year career. Between 2008 and 2014, he achieved great success remodeling MSC's road haulage operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC