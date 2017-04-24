Minnesota businesses think tax cut co...

Minnesota businesses think tax cut could spur investment

The new tax plan the Trump administration outlined Wednesday got good reviews in Minnesota's corporate community, which would see big tax cuts for many businesses. "This will have a positive effect on our business and allow us to invest more capital back into growing our company," Andrew Clarke, CFO of Eden Prairie-based C.H. Robinson, said in an e-mail.

