Major logistics plans set to boost economy

PETALING JAYA: Several large-scale infrastructure and logistics projects will be implemented as part of the Government's logistics masterplan to promote trade and growth, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai . The projects, listed under the second phase of the masterplan, include the Pulau Carey port-industrial city project, East Coast Rail Link, Digital Free Trade Zone and 24-hour Customs facilitation at the borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.