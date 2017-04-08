Major logistics plans set to boost ec...

Major logistics plans set to boost economy

PETALING JAYA: Several large-scale infrastructure and logistics projects will be implemented as part of the Government's logistics masterplan to promote trade and growth, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai . The projects, listed under the second phase of the masterplan, include the Pulau Carey port-industrial city project, East Coast Rail Link, Digital Free Trade Zone and 24-hour Customs facilitation at the borders.

