Infrastructure Crisis Management: Maximizing Insurance Coverage for...
Atlanta's traffic woes are hardly newsworthy, but last week's I-85 bridge collapse is resulting in traffic headaches that could cause local businesses and the logistics industry to suffer millions of dollars in business interruption losses over the next several months. I-85 is a "critical artery" for transportation through the heart of both Atlanta and the Southeastern region, and the Georgia Department of Transportation estimates that approximately 250,000 vehicles traveled over this now-collapsed, 100-foot portion of highway daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|logistics issue
|Jan '17
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC