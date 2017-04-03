Infrastructure Crisis Management: Maximizing Insurance Coverage for...

Atlanta's traffic woes are hardly newsworthy, but last week's I-85 bridge collapse is resulting in traffic headaches that could cause local businesses and the logistics industry to suffer millions of dollars in business interruption losses over the next several months. I-85 is a "critical artery" for transportation through the heart of both Atlanta and the Southeastern region, and the Georgia Department of Transportation estimates that approximately 250,000 vehicles traveled over this now-collapsed, 100-foot portion of highway daily.

