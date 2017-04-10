Hub Group's Preliminary Guidance Sugg...

Hub Group's Preliminary Guidance Suggests Weaker Margin Performance...

Domestic intermodal spot market pricing has declined from 2016, but has remained higher for each week in 2017, on a YOY basis. The likely culprit for Hub Group's decline is a combination of weaker pricing and stable to rising railroad purchased transportation.

