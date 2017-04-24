Hub Group - Still No Deal, More Than A Year Since The Acquisition Plan Announcement
During Hub Group's year-end 2015 fourth quarter, management announced the company would be pursuing a significant strategic acquisition. Earlier in the month, the company provided preliminary revised guidance to the downside, and reaffirmed the commitment to diversify the business via an acquisition.
