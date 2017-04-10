Hub Group Shares Halted As Earnings F...

Hub Group Shares Halted As Earnings Forecast Falls Short Of Street View

21 hrs ago

Shares of Hub Group Inc. were halted in the extended session Monday after the transportation management company forecast earnings well below Wall Street estimates. Hub Group shares were halted at $47.25, following a 1.8% rise in the regular session.

Chicago, IL

