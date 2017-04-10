Hong Kong's Li & Fung forced to 'innovate or die'

Its market capitalisation has shrunk by more than 80 per cent since its 2011 peak, it failed to meet the targets in its last turnround plan, its core customers have been hit hard by a recession , and it has been hit by the rise of nimble competitors from Amazon to Zara. No wonder Spencer Fung, the chief executive of Hong Kong-listed sourcing group Li & Fung , has called in Ram Charan, a management guru who has advised top executives including Jeffrey Immelt of GE and Alan Mulally, formerly at Boeing and Ford.

