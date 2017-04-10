Hong Kong's Li & Fung forced to 'inno...

Hong Kong's Li & Fung forced to 'innovate or die'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Its market capitalisation has shrunk by more than 80 per cent since its 2011 peak, it failed to meet the targets in its last turnround plan, its core customers have been hit hard by a recession , and it has been hit by the rise of nimble competitors from Amazon to Zara. No wonder Spencer Fung, the chief executive of Hong Kong-listed sourcing group Li & Fung , has called in Ram Charan, a management guru who has advised top executives including Jeffrey Immelt of GE and Alan Mulally, formerly at Boeing and Ford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Sun AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Sun AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC