Global Logistics Industry 2017 Status: Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Sales Analysis

The Report considers the Revenue generated by Different Vendors through Sales of Logistics Services to industries e.g Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, F&B etc DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry's analysts forecast the Global Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2017-2021. Logistics involve delivering, controlling, and planning of physical flow of goods, information exchange from the producer to a market as to meet the customer demands and outsourcing services that specializes in handling functions, such as transportation, warehousing, and freight and forwarding.

