Global Logistics Industry 2017 Status...

Global Logistics Industry 2017 Status: Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Sales Analysis

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Report considers the Revenue generated by Different Vendors through Sales of Logistics Services to industries e.g Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, F&B etc DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry's analysts forecast the Global Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2017-2021. Logistics involve delivering, controlling, and planning of physical flow of goods, information exchange from the producer to a market as to meet the customer demands and outsourcing services that specializes in handling functions, such as transportation, warehousing, and freight and forwarding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC