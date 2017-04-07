FourKites Selected as a Top Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

Selected from a list of nearly 400 companies, FourKites stands out from competitors by providing invaluable visibility into the supply chain, which streamlines logistics operations. FourKites' technology aggregates real-time shipping location and status information from more than 50 onboard GPS/ELD systems, trailer tracking devices, and driver cell phones, so that shippers and third-party logistics providers share the same data, providing a superior level of transparency and efficiency for customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.