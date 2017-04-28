Evidence-Based Oncologya Explores Benefits, Challenges of Alternate Payment Models in Cancer Care
The revolution in how physicians will be paid brings unique challenges to cancer care, where individual patient needs may make costs hard to predict. As oncologists and payers adapt to this new environment, Evidence-Based Oncology , a publication of The American Journal of Managed Care , has published a special issue on the benefits and challenges of alternate payment models , which are encouraged under the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act .
