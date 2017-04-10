East Africa: Expo to Discuss How Uganda Can Be Regional Logistics Hub

The Uganda Freight Forwarders Association has partnered with the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum to explore opportunities in the oil and gas industry by organizing an expo that is set to attract more than 1,000 people, according to a joint statement. The inaugural regional logistics expo 2017 will kick off the expo on April 25 at Serena hotel before winding up with the third annual oil and gas convention on April 26 and 27. Announcing the upcoming event recently at the Private Sector Foundation offices, Elly Karuhanga, the chairman of UCMP, noted that more than 800,000 tonnes of equipment is expected to be transported to the Albertine oil region as Uganda seeks to produce oil by 2020.

