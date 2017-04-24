Earnings Watch: Landstar, Forward Air, Hub Group, TFI, Patriot and Echo Global
At a time when many publicly held trucking companies are reporting lower, if not sharply lower, first quarter profits, one stood out among the herd of numbers released Wednesday while another saw a slight improvement in earnings. Landstar System Inc. reported a couple of records on Wednesday as it announced first quarter profits amid what it described as a soft freight rate environment Record first quarter earnings per share were 77 cents compared to 66 cents a year earlier while first quarter revenue also set a record of $781 million versus $711.6 million a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Heavy Duty Trucking.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC