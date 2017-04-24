Earnings Watch: Landstar, Forward Air...

Earnings Watch: Landstar, Forward Air, Hub Group, TFI, Patriot and Echo Global

At a time when many publicly held trucking companies are reporting lower, if not sharply lower, first quarter profits, one stood out among the herd of numbers released Wednesday while another saw a slight improvement in earnings. Landstar System Inc. reported a couple of records on Wednesday as it announced first quarter profits amid what it described as a soft freight rate environment Record first quarter earnings per share were 77 cents compared to 66 cents a year earlier while first quarter revenue also set a record of $781 million versus $711.6 million a year earlier.

