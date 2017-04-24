Drivers of Logistics Industry

Drivers of Logistics Industry

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marine News

Keynote speaker Dr. Detleft Trefzger, CEO Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and member of member of the International Maritime Centre 2030 Advisory Committee, speaking on the topic "Driving Forces of the Logistics Industry" at the 11th Singapore Maritime Lecture. Photo: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore The end consumer who has ever-changing needs and will be the ultimate driver of all activities of the logistics industry, said Dr Detleft Trefzger, Chief Executive Officer of global freight forwarding and logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC