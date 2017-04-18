Creative Commons
By Farah El Akkad Three mega electricity projects in Beni Suef, the New Capital, Helwan and Gabal El Zeit contributed to a 488% increase in the net profit after tax of transport and logistics company Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services in 2016. "Egytrans consolidated results boasted revenues of LE 215.5 million, up [by] 63.6% year on year, net profit after tax rose [by] 488% year on year, closing the year at LE58.7 million, with a net profit margin of 27.2%, an increase of 19.6% over fiscal year 2015," the company reported in a press conference held at Conrad Hotel.
