Cote D'Ivoire, Senegal, others beat Nigeria on global trade Logistics Index

By Godwin Oritse COTE D'Ivoire, Senegal and Sao Tome have beaten Nigeria to the fourth position in the World Bank new global trade Logistics Performance Index for the year 2016. The World Bank ranking revealed that Cote d'Ivoire led the West African region with an average point of 2.6, closely followed by Senegal and Sao Tome with 2.59 average point respectively in logistics competence in West Africa.

