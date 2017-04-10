Cote D'Ivoire, Senegal, others beat N...

Cote D'Ivoire, Senegal, others beat Nigeria on global trade Logistics Index

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

By Godwin Oritse COTE D'Ivoire, Senegal and Sao Tome have beaten Nigeria to the fourth position in the World Bank new global trade Logistics Performance Index for the year 2016. The World Bank ranking revealed that Cote d'Ivoire led the West African region with an average point of 2.6, closely followed by Senegal and Sao Tome with 2.59 average point respectively in logistics competence in West Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr 9 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC