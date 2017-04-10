CORE Champions Urge Kids To Pursue Their Passions
The Tusculum View Elementary School Chorus prepares to open the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation's fifth annual CORE Champion Awards Banquet Tuesday. Dr. William R. Gray Roncal, recipient of this year's Outstanding Young Alumni CORE Champion award, is surrounded by Hal Henard Elementary School students during a visit to the school earlier this week to discuss his work as senior research engineer and project manager for the Research and Exploratory Development Department of Johns Hopkins University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC